Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver police have arrested the man wanted in a deadly shooting that apparently happened after a racially-charged argument. Lessie Britton got into a dispute with his neighbor at MLK Boulevard and Monaco on Wednesday night.
According to Denver police, when the neighbor called Britton a racial slur, Britton shot him in the chest from his car.
The man later died at a hospital.
Police arrested Britton after he pulled up next to a responding officer to tell them what happened. Officers found two guns in his possession.