FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A dog is doing much better after rescuers with Poudre Fire Authority pulled it from a canal in Fort Collins Wednesday morning. The dog was caught in a bush in the water and was exhausted from struggling.
Teams got the dog out of the water okay. Poudre Fire Authority Chief Tom DeMint says he once lost a beloved dog to an irrigation ditch.
DeMint said this is an important reminder that canals and ditches move fast, and can take down a human or dog in an instant.