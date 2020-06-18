MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Containment of the East Canyon Fire in southern Colorado has dropped to zero, but fire crews made progress Wednesday, officials say. New video posted on Facebook Wednesday showed the the burn area off Cherry Creek Road, east of Mancos. Evacuation and pre-evacuation orders are in place.
Firefighters said they made progress Wednesday, despite the steep and rugged terrain.
Crews from Aurora and Colorado Springs are helping get the fire under control.
The East Canyon Fire burning near Mancos has been pouring smoke into the air and has burned 2,700 acres. Lightning started this wildfire.
On Monday, the wildfire grew from 200 acres to 2,000 acres. The blaze briefly closed Highway 160 on Monday afternoon.
