DENVER (CBS4) – We have a new air mass in place over Colorado today thanks to a cold front that moved through overnight. Behind it the temperatures are 20-25 degrees cooler for areas along and east of Interstate 25. This weather pattern will stick around through Friday.
The cold front will not have much of an impact on the San Luis Valley where the fire danger remains critical. A red flag warning will be in effect this afternoon and evening.
Southwest Colorado will continue to see issues with air quality due to area wildfires. An air quality alert remains in effect for places like Durango and Telluride.
By this afternoon and evening some showers will pop up over the mountains and foothills. They will move into the Interstate 25 urban corridor this evening. It will be cool enough tonight for some snow showers above tree line.
Tomorrow a trough a low pressure in the upper atmosphere will be on top of us along with a strong jet stream and that will keep the chance for showers going. We could even see a few thunderstorms too but nothing severe is anticipated.