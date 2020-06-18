Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Water customers could see an increase in their water bills. The company said customers used 22% more water last month compared to a typical May.
The hot, dry weather combined with more people staying home during the coronavirus pandemic are the biggest factors in the usage increase.
With a tiered billing system with Denver Water, the more you use, the more expensive the water is.
Denver Water recommends the customers who want to keep their bills low should evaluate their usage.