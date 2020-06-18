DENVER (CBS4) – It’s been a hot and dry spring so far across Colorado with drought conditions expanding, especially in the southern part of the state. Conditions are abnormally dry around most of the Denver metro area. According to weather records maintained by Denver Water the month of May was hotter and drier than 88% of previous years.
The recent weather has folks at Denver Water preparing for a long, hot summer ahead with above normal water consumption. During the month of May water use by single-family residential customers was up 32%. Water use was up 22% among all residential customers combined.
Denver Water says now is a good time to look for ways to reduce both indoor and outdoor water consumption before the hottest part of the summer arrives. Due to Denver Water’s three-tier billing structure the more you use, the more you pay.
Water storage within Denver Water’s system was at 92% and rising as of June 10 and was predicted to reach 97% with the final bit of snow melt in the mountains. But despite the strong numbers a long, hot summer could take a serious toll on water storage, which comes from the previous season’s snowpack.