Restaurants Work With Denver To Expand Patios Into Sidewalks, Parking LotsThe City of Denver is looking into proposals to close down select commercial corridors to traffic, to help provide more space for restaurants and shops.

1 hour ago

"Rescue Rob" Made The First Official Bet On The Broncos In A Colorado CasinoWith sports betting legal in Colorado now "Rescue Rob" bet the Broncos win it all next season.

1 hour ago

A Dog Was Rescued From A Canal In Fort CollinsA dog was rescued from a canal by Poudre fire this morning.

2 hours ago

Denver Police Arrest Lessie Britton In Deadly Shooting After Racial SlurDenver police have arrested the man wanted in a deadly shooting that apparently happened after a racially-charged argument.

2 hours ago

A Bear Is Recovering After Being Burned In The East Canyon FireA bear has injured paws but is recovering after being rescued from the East Canyon fire.

2 hours ago

Boulder Adopts '20 Is Plenty' Speed Limits On Residential StreetsNew, slower speed limits are now in effect in Boulder.

2 hours ago