By Dago Cordova
BLACK HAWK, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos fan “Rescue Rob” is the first person to bet at a Colorado casino on Denver winning the Super Bowl. Rob Garner, a Poudre Fire Authority firefighter, said he placed the bet Tuesday at Saratoga Casino in Black Hawk.

He was invited by the team and gambling company Betfred. The Broncos and Betfred recently announced a partnership that includes plans for a sports betting lounge outside of Empower Field at Mile High.

Betfred opened its sportsbook at Saratoga Casino on Wednesday.

Rescue Rob is a Broncos season ticket holder and was recently voted into the “Hall of Fans.”

His Broncos Super Bowl winning bet has 56 to 1 odds.

