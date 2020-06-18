BLACK HAWK, Colo. (CBS4)– Denver Broncos fan “Rescue Rob” is the first person to bet at a Colorado casino on Denver winning the Super Bowl. Rob Garner, a Poudre Fire Authority firefighter, said he placed the bet Tuesday at Saratoga Casino in Black Hawk.
Your first bet placed on the #Broncos to win the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/LOq22zHtB0
— Ronnie K (@RonnieKRadio) June 17, 2020
He was invited by the team and gambling company Betfred. The Broncos and Betfred recently announced a partnership that includes plans for a sports betting lounge outside of Empower Field at Mile High.
Betfred opened its sportsbook at Saratoga Casino on Wednesday.
Rescue Rob is a Broncos season ticket holder and was recently voted into the “Hall of Fans.”
His Broncos Super Bowl winning bet has 56 to 1 odds.