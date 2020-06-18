DENVER (CBS4) – The restaurant group behind Euclid Hall wants to give diners one last chance to enjoy their favorites from the menu since it closed in March, while also offering families multiple options to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday. Euclid Hall closed earlier than planned because of the Stay-At-Home order in Colorado so there will be a pop-up at Ultreia this weekend.

“We didn’t give everybody a proper chance to say goodbye to their favorite dishes at Euclid Hall,” said Adam Branz, executive chef at Ultreia. “We wanted to do these grilling kits at home so you can grab the burgers or the kielbasa and bring it back to your place and grill it in your backyard with whatever spread you want.”

The need to be versatile remains for restaurants in their third month of restrictions and as they begin to reopen in some capacity. While dining in is an option and carry out helps keep business steady, food that hasn’t been cooked but is prepared to take home is becoming a necessary third option.

“It’s been tough, it’s been very mentally straining, if you will, trying to appease everyone, trying to make everyone feel comfortable, trying to make ourselves and our staff feel comfortable,” Branz said about the challenges from the coronavirus pandemic. “This is our first time doing it, it’s been a model that a lot of restaurants have done around Denver very successfully.”

Father’s Day won’t feel the same for many given the guidelines for staying healthy and avoiding the spread of COVID-19, but this pop-up and meal kit gives the team at Ultreia a chance to properly celebrate Euclid Hall and help families say thank you to the dads in their lives.

Kits can be picked up this Friday, Saturday, or Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ordering off the Euclid Hall menu at Ultreia is an option during the same hours on Saturday and Sunday.

“Now more than ever we need to provide different outlets of getting the same products,” he said. “We just want everybody to maintain that connection.”

LINK: Ultreia