DENVER (CBS4) – The state of Colorado has paid out approximately $2.5 billion in unemployment benefits since March 29. That comes as it also reports an uptick in the number of initial claims filings last week from the week before.
Those payments include regular unemployment benefits, benefits for gig works and the extra $600 a week included in the stimulus package.
Last week, a total of 28,215 people filed initial claims. That’s up from the week before when 23,092 claims were made.
In the past 13 weeks, a total of 568,721 claims have been filed.