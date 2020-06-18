Comments
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The U.S. Department of Transportation is pumping millions of dollars into CDOT’s I-70 project in the high country.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said the Trump Administration approved more than $60 million in grants that will go toward the improvements. It’s part of an even larger pool of grant money to fix infrastructure across the nation.
The money will be used on an auxiliary lane, bridge and shoulder widening, among other projects, on Interstate 70 in Eagle County.