ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – State officials have confirmed the first official reports of emerald ash borer in the city of Arvada. The invasive insect is known to attack and kill ash trees.
Emerald ash borer was first detected in Colorado 2013. Officials estimate 97,000 ash trees could eventually be affected by the insect on both private and public land.
In preparation for a possible infestation, the Arvada officials spent the last several years completing an inventory of the size, location and health of about 1,500 ash trees on public land. For more information on the city’s management plan for emerald ash borer, visit arvada.org/emerald-ash-borer.