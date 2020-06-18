Comments
SAN LUIS, Colo. (CBS4) — More than 100 dogs, including newborn puppies, were removed from a home in Costilla County on Tuesday.
The Costilla County Sheriff’s Office and several county agencies and animal welfare organizations executed a search warrant on a home west of Mesita. Two deceased animals were found on the property.
The case is an active investigation with the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Humane Society, with charges to be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office.
The animals will remain in the care of animal welfare agencies throughout the state, including the Dumb Friends League, pending the owner’s due-process and cost of care hearing by the court.