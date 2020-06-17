Denver Weather: It's Almost Over! Our Heat Wave Ends TodayWednesday will be the sixth consecutive day with temperatures reaching 90s along the Front Range. It will also be the final day of intense heat before much cooler weather arrives for the end of the week.

East Canyon Fire In Montezuma County Now 5% ContainedPeople living in Summit County woke up to a smokey morning as a wildfire continues to burn in Montezuma County. The East Canyon Fire burning near Mancos is pouring smoke into the air and has burned 2,700 acres.

Denver Weather: Heat Streak Comes To An End SoonOn Tuesday, we broke a daily record high of 95 degrees from 2017 by hitting 96 degrees.

Colorado Weather: Hottest Day Of The Heat Wave Keeps Fire Danger HighTuesday is the fifth day of a six day heat wave that started last Friday. It will also be the hottest day of the six day stretch in most areas. Afternoon temperatures in Denver could break a record thanks to gusty winds.