WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the person responsible for the suspicious death of a dog. The dog was found dead inside a car near Linn Grove Cemetery on Monday afternoon. Investigators say someone set fire to a trash can next to the car, and the fire damaged the window of the vehicle.
A caller reported the fire in the trash can at about 1 p.m. Deputies went to investigate and that’s when they learned a dog was found dead inside the car.
Deputies interviewed the dog owner, a family member and neighbors about the incident, but investigators have no leads and no suspects.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Deputy Simon Gonifas at (970) 400-4260 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward.