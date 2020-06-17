DENVER (CBS4) — Gov. Jared Polis announced a new effort to improve the way RTD runs. The transportation agency has been plagued by budget and service issues for years — and some light rail projects are decades behind schedule.
At a virtual news conference on Wednesday, Polis announced a new, independent committee that will review RTD from top to bottom.
The hope is that the review will help RTD serve riders better and become financially stable.
Polis said the committee will look at best practice in governance and finance and a plan a vision for the future about “how RTD can fit into the overall Denver Metro area to help meet the transportation needs of businesses and individuals, including people with disabilities.”
Polis said he hopes to make it “the very best RTD the Colorado taxpayers and residents really deserve.”
RELATED: RTD Board Member Wants To Replace Contracted Security Guards With Mental Health Professionals