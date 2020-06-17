DENVER (CBS4) – After posting a 3 -11 record in 2019, Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland entered 2020 intent on proving that last season was a fluke. But because of the coronavirus pandemic and fruitless negotiations between the MLB and the MLBPA, Freeland is still waiting for his comeback season.

“After last season, I decided to clean up some of my mechanics, make everything a little bit smoother. We went into Spring Training and everything was going well. Then, we were two weeks away from breaking camp and then everything came to a halt,” Freeland said

Initially it was the coronavirus pandemic that put the baseball season on hold back in March. But these days, it’s both the virus and the failed negotiations between the league and the players association that have the 2020 season in serious jeopardy.

“When this started, what stuck with me is that we don’t have a blueprint for this. We don’t know what to expect or why to expect it. Everything is play it by ear and take it step by step,” Freeland said. “Right now our process as players is all by the fly. It’s keeping our bodies and minds in check as much as possible.”

One thing that has helped Freeland stay both sane and ready is returning to his baseball roots.

“It’s getting back to doing whatever you can, like when we were kids – throwing against a wall, throwing at a park, anything to keep your body ready,” Freeland said

For Freeland, the hardest part has been not playing games, not seeing his teammates, and of course, seeing Coors Field empty day in and day out.

“I know the world is going through struggles and everyone is suffering. I think sports are a way for people to tune out and have something positive. So we’re hoping to get back soon, because it’s something we desperately need.”