DENVER (CBS4) – Family and friends remembered a young woman who was shot and killed during a memorial service on Wednesday. Isabella Thallas died while walking her dog with her boyfriend, Damian Simon.
The shooting happened during the day in the Ballpark Neighborhood on June 11. Simon was also injured.
Her mother spoke at the service at the Church in the City in Denver. It was streamed online.
“Her middle name is Joy. I chose that middle name so that she would bring joy to the people in her life,” Ana Thallas said. “She’s gone. Still blowing in the wind, and setting in that sunset every single night every single day. 21 years and one day, Isabella Joy Thallas was on this earth.”
According to a GoFundMe page set up for Simon, he has since gone through his second surgery on his femur. He’s had four blood transfusions, page organizers say.
Simon is expected to be released from the hospital next week, however, he’ll have another surgery in about six weeks which will use bone graft from his left femur on his right femur.