DENVER (CBS4)– A few dozen protesters joined those experiencing homelessness on the streets around 22nd and Stout Street on Wednesday morning. Denver brought in crews to clean up a camp and trash.
The crews had a front loader and a trash truck. Copter4 flew over the site as the crews conducted the cleanup.
Also on Wednesday morning, firefighters put out a fire in Adams County that appeared to be burning in a grove of dead trees.
Fire officials believe the fire started in a small homeless camp.