DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo is again open for human visitors but it continues to post plenty of cute videos on its Twitter feed, like one of Mahali the hippo. She’s enjoying the hot weather with her favorite squeaky toy, a giant ball, as she splashes in her pool.
Now she can’t have just any ball. Because hippos can open their mouths as wide as a 150 degree angle. That means a lot of toys can pose a choking hazard.
Whatever the toy, we’re pretty sure that pool has been the perfect place to be the past few days.