AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora firefighters responded to a second alarm fire on Wednesday on 18th Place near Airport Boulevard and East Colfax Avenue. Firefighters saved an unknown number of pets.
Officials say the fire started in a four-unit residential building. It is not clear if people were inside at the time.
Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof. Firefighters are working to control the fire as of 5:20 p.m.
Operations continue as crews work to bring the fire under control. pic.twitter.com/R4xkpO1OgX
— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) June 17, 2020