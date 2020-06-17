CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Aurora Fire, Aurora News

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora firefighters responded to a second alarm fire on Wednesday on 18th Place near Airport Boulevard and East Colfax Avenue. Firefighters saved an unknown number of pets.

(credit: CBS)

Officials say the fire started in a four-unit residential building. It is not clear if people were inside at the time.

(credit: CBS)

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof. Firefighters are working to control the fire as of 5:20 p.m.

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply