DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos and the Stadium Management Company revealed safety measures for fans when Empower Field at Mile High reopens for events. Those measures include installing 500 hand sanitizer stations throughout the stadium.
It also includes an HVAC system update to lower the risk of disease transfer, UV lights under escalators to reduce or eliminate bacteria on handrails, and touchless toilets, sinks and paper towel dispensers in bathrooms.
Everything is expected to be done before the start of the football season.