DENVER (CBS4) – Wednesday will be the sixth consecutive day with temperatures reaching 90s along the Front Range. It will also be the final day of intense heat before much cooler weather arrives for the end of the week.

This most recent heat wave started last Friday with a high of 91 degrees. Every day since has be hotter including Tuesday when Denver set a record with 96 degrees. The previous record for June 16 was 95 degrees set in 2017.

Denver is not included in a Red Flag Warning on Wednesday but most of the state is because of high fire danger. The East Canyon fire continues to burn between Cortez and Durango and some of the smoke from that fire and others could reach Denver and the Front Range again on Wednesday. The smoke combined with high levels of ground level ozone will mean poor visibility and unhealthy air for sensitive groups such as young children and older adults in the metro area.

The hottest weather in Colorado on Wednesday will be on the Eastern Plains with highs reaching at least 100 degrees from Wray to Lamar. And although it will be warm on the Western Slope, it won’t be nearly as warm as it has been. It’s a sign of things to come for Denver and the Front Range.

A cold front moving out of Idaho will cross Colorado Wednesday night bringing big relief from the heat and high fire danger. Temperatures will be 15 to 25 cooler on Thursday. A very noticeable change!

A storm system moving behind the front will also bring a good chance for widespread showers to Denver and the Front Range on Friday. Unfortunately none of the rain will reach southwest Colorado where it is needed most.