DENVER (CBS4) – Some Denver roads will be closed to allow restaurants to serve more people. The Department of Transporation and Infrastructure made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.
Right now, Larimer Street and Glenarm Place can close for outdoor dining. Larimer St. will be closed between 14th and 15th Streets, the area known as Larimer Square.
Glenarm Pl. will be closed between 15th and 17th Streets.
The change was part of a variance request made to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
As part of the approval, CDPHE says there can not be more than 50 people gathered in a “confined indoor space,” and there cannot be more than 125 people in an outdoor space.
More variances:
- Museums may operate at 50% occupancy with up to 50 people per room and not to exceed 125 people in an outdoor space. Museums can open under this variance after submitting their reopening plan to the city for review and approval
- Restaurants may operate at 50% occupancy with up to 50 people in a confined indoor space (as opposed to the Safer at Home statewide limitation of 50 people for the entire restaurant)
- The Cherry Creek Mall may open the indoor mall, and stores within Cherry Creek Mall may operate at 50% occupancy
- Gyms, recreation centers and indoor pools may operate at 50% occupancy with up to 50 people in a confined space
- Horse competitions at the National Western Complex can occur with activities limited to 50 people and no spectator shows
In order to have the variance approved, the city needed to show it has a public health surveillance system and sufficient hospital capacity. The city also could also rescind the variance if conditions worsen.
The city says 85 food establishments have been given the green light to hold outdoor dining.