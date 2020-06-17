Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Another day, another 90 degree day in Denver. For the sixth day in a row, we hit the 90s! This was also the second day in a row we reached 96 degrees.
This heat wave comes to an abrupt end on Thursday thanks to a cold front working it’s way through the state. This means much cooler temperatures on Thursday! We’ll drop over 20 degrees in Denver down to the low 70s. Whew! What relief from the extreme heat. The eastern plains have been dealing with the triple digits and wind, they’ll also drop to the 70s and 80s.
We stay cool on Friday with a pretty decent chance for rain.
Temperatures climb back to the 80s for the weekend, with isolated storms possible through the weekend.