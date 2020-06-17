DENVER (CBS4) – The Downtown Aquarium in Denver reopened Wednesday with limited capacity. Officials are welcoming the community back after the aquarium was forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The aquarium is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help keep guests safe. Employees will be screened daily for symptoms, including a fever. Staff will wear face masks and will be required to stay home if they are sick.
High traffic areas at the aquarium, such as playgrounds, Sting Ray Reef, the Carousel and 4D theater, will be closed for the time being. Officials say all areas of the property will be cleaned and sanitized each day.
The Aquarium Restaurant is open for dine in and patio seating. Curbside pick-up and delivery options are also available.
The aquarium will be open on Sunday – Thursday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Downtown Aquarium website.