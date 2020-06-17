DENVER (CBS) – The Executive Director of Public Safety told the Denver City Council he is creating a new division in his department to transform how the police department operates.

Murphy Robinson made the announcement at a community hearing about the Denver Police Department’s use of force policy and how officers interacted with protesters in recent weeks.

Murphy said it is a key part of having a thoughtful discussion about how we lead in the future.

The council opened the session that included 20 minutes of public comment by calling on not only the police to change but for the council to do so as well.

“I suggest we make the most of the chance to make a giant step toward creating a community where justice for all is a reality, not just a promise,” said District 6 Councilman Paul Kashmann to start the hearing.

Both Murphy and Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen briefed the council on current policies and training with Pazen saying Denver actually requires almost twice the hours of training required by the state.

The chief conceded there is a need for a new approach.

A number of Denver residents signed up to speak to the council and their reactions to Pazen’s and Murphy’s comment grew emotional and heated.

One man described being at the protests outside the police headquarters, saying a friend was shot with rubber pellets. He also the reform bill passed by state lawmakers is not enough

“I’ve had enough of empty promises to reform. I’ve had enough of police kneeling only to assault us hours later. The system is an abject failure and I’m calling for the police to be defunded immediately with the funds being used for community services that will actually benefit the people living in the community.”

Another man told the council he has lived in Denver 64 years. “What we’re faced with is we must do something totally different than what we’ve done in the past. What I saw was a rehash of old stuff that didn’t work then and it ain’t going to work now. We have changed fundamentally on the inside. We will never go back to being what we were before.”

Another speaker, activist Jesse Parish, said to only have 20 minutes of public comment was an insult.

The council says it will continue to hold more hearings and get more public input.