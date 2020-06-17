JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A young woman has died in Jefferson County after being pulled from Clear Creek near Golden. She was 23 years old.
The woman was swimming with a group of friends in the creek. One man was also rescued. When firefighters pulled her from the water, they initially thought she had drowned but found a faint pulse. She was taken immediately to a hospital, but passed away overnight.
We’re at the scene of a drowning in Clear Creek in Golden. Victim is an adult. Right lane of Highway 93 North closed at Highway 6/58th. PIO is on scene. Media staging at Lyons Park. pic.twitter.com/mETcH88GJw
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 17, 2020
Her identity has not been released.
She was in the water for over a mile without a flotation device, according to a Tuesday night Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office update.
To read news account in Colorado, one might suppose that the odds of dying when you get in the water here are about 50-50. Virtually none touch on the subject of whether victims knew how to swim (which, it seems to me, is of central importance). Of course, even if you know how to swim, it only takes one good whack on the head with a rock to drown, but I suspect that the fraction of drowning victims who didn’t know how to swim is shockingly high in Colorado; we definitely rank low in water safety.