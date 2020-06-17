DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday morning. According to sources, Jackson has cold-like symptoms that began two days ago.

He will self-quarantine for the next two weeks and is expected to make a full recovery.

Jackson attended the Broncos march in downtown Denver on June 6. He was one of the main organizers of the event and was wearing a mask throughout the march. Jackson left Denver shortly after the event and returned to Houston, TX where he lives and trains.

Jackson tells CBS4’s Michael Spencer he contracted the virus last weekend. He recently traveled to Los Angeles and took a red eye flight back and thought that’s why he was feeling poorly, so he reached out to a doctor and got tested.

“I actually have minor symptoms, I just was congested, chills, headache,” Jackson said. “I thought I took the proper precautions, I wore a mask, I get gas with gloves.”

Spoke to Kareem Jackson. He confirmed the doctor told him he contracted COVID-19 last weekend.

Jackson said he started to feel poorly after taking a red-eye from LA to Houston. Said he was congested and had chills and a headache so he called a doctor and got tested. @CBSDenver — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) June 17, 2020

Jackson says he’s concerned about the return of football.

“I would hope that everybody still is worried about it, it’s a real thing that we’re dealing with right now. I don’t see how they’re going to be able to prevent it from happening in the locker rooms and on the field. It’s a contact sport.”

RELATED: ‘I Was Shocked’: Von Miller Opens Up about Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Jackson is the second Denver Bronco to publicly test positive for the virus. Von Miller tested positive in April and has since recovered.