AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Aurora Police Department is asking for help finding two hit-and-run drivers who left a man for dead. Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. officers found an unconscious man lying in the street at Salem and Mississippi.
He died later at the hospital. Investigators say he was crossing the street when he was hit by a tan SUV.
As he was lying in the street, he was hit again possibly by a red truck that also drove off.
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police.