ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to lock their car doors following a rash of car break-ins. Investigators shared home surveillance video of one suspect testing car door handles before rummaging through one vehicle that was left unlocked overnight.

The video is just one of many the sheriff’s office has received showing criminals stealing from unlocked cars. Deputies want to remind residents that it’s never a good idea to leave guns, wallets, keys, purses, computers or other valuables in your car overnight.

“The number of thefts from unlocked vehicles is staggering — and it’s getting worse by the day,” said the sheriff’s office in a post on Facebook. “The message is simple: ‘Don’t leave your car door unlocked,’ but it’s a message people need to hear.”

Investigators said the suspects, who are believed to be about 16 to 25 years old, are targeting districts 6 and 7 every night. The worst-hit areas are near Parker and Arapahoe Rd. and Quincy west of E-470.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said one investigator has nearly 100 car break-in cases on his desk right now. The sheriff’s office plans to set up an electronic sign this week to warn residents about the spike in car break-ins.