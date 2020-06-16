DENVER (CBS4) – The Stapleton community faces a new challenge with what to call their neighborhood. For years a name change had been debated by local community members and residents of the Master Community Association (MCA).

The name “Stapleton’ came from Denver’s old airport which was named after former Denver Mayor Benjamin Stapleton, but groups have rallied to change that because it’s believed he held close ties to the Ku Klux Klan.

It was finally put to a vote about a year ago, but failed. However, with renewed discussions about racism and social injustice, the MCA announced awareness has increased and the current name is hurtful to residents of all backgrounds and life.

The Stapleton United Neighbors will hold a teleconference meeting to talk about possible names.

The MCA and its 11 elected community delegates are meeting this Wednesday, June 17 to begin the process of removing the name Stapleton.

With an opportunity to send a new message about inclusion and equality, several ideas for a new name have been mentioned. Some would like to avoid debate by choosing a name that identifies the neighborhood by location, such as Central Park or an extension of Northfield.

However, two names have popped up previously and are on current lists; Dr. Joseph Westbrook, who infiltrated the KKK during the turn of the 19th century, as well as Dr. Justina Ford, who was the first licensed African American female doctor in Denver.

“When we talk about the rich history of Denver’s black community, their rich history of the indigenous community, the Latinx community here, Justina Ford birthed those babies, she physically birthed those babies, she physically birthed babies, and when we think of those who create life, who birth life, I think we think this moment as a rebirth, new birth of this world that we’re building come to life before our eyes, what a beautiful way to honor a giver of life,” Amy Brown with BLM5280 said.

“She was very active in delivering black babies, as well as immigrant babies that people, folks who didn’t have enough money of all races, so the tone of inclusivity Stapleton likes to put forth is embodied by her life,” Vincent Brown, a Denver resident who used to live near Stapleton said.

Terri Brown with the Black American West Museum is very familiar with Dr. Justina Ford, the museum is housed in her old home. She said Dr. Joseph Westbrook’s work is equally deserving of a nomination.

RELATED: Museum Searching For Former Patients Of Denver’s First African American Female Doctor

“Dr. Westbrook infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s. He was my great grandfather’s best friend, and they were members of the Boulet which was black professional fraternity, Sigma Pi Phi fraternity and there were several other black men part of the fraternity and they protected Dr. Westbrook’s identity so a lot of folks do not know he had infiltrated because it would put his life in danger,” Brown explained.

Other names suggest giving a nod to the local tribes that once owned the land before settlers arrived. Regardless, those CBS4 spoke with say they will be happy to see the old name removed.

“I think this is an important opportunity to create habits, that disrupt, dismantle racism and oppression in our neighborhoods and our cities and our planning and our processes. I just want to lift that up, because it’s one to be lifted up. It’s also to think about in the process of how one renames Stapleton how do you create a process that’s anti-racist,” Shontel Lewis said.