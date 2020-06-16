Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The heat wave has prompted Colorado Springs to close a popular lake because of concerns about toxic algae. Prospect Lake is closed indefinitely because managers believe blue-green algae is about to bloom.
Water samples are being taken to confirm its presence. The lake was closed for 12 weeks last year due to the same issue.
The bacteria is common in lakes throughout Colorado, according to health officials. The algae multiply rapidly to form blooms and scums and are impacted by a combination of sustained hot weather, stagnant water, and polluted stormwater runoff.