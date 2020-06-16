DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone revealed on Monday night that he tested positive for COVID-19. Malone told CBS4’s Michael Spencer on Xfinity Monday Live he didn’t realize he had the coronavirus until well after the fact.

“On March 20 I started not feeling well,” said Malone. “We reached out to our team doctors to see if I could get a test, but unfortunately at that time there were no tests available. I only found out after the fact. I was able to get an antibody test probably right around Memorial Day weekend and not surprisingly our team doctor called up that weekend and told me I tested positive.”

#Nuggets head coach Michael Malone told me tonight on @CBSDenver that he had coronavirus shortly after the season was suspended and found out after taking an antibody test.

He joked: "I like to say that I got coronavirus and I kicked its butt." #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/XFpG5Sz4uu — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) June 16, 2020

In mid-March the Nuggets announced a member of the organization tested positive for COVID-19. The team said the unnamed member of the organization started showing symptoms on March 16 and test results came back positive on March 19.

So Malone wasn’t the only Nugget to test positive.

“It’s interesting on some people on our team, traveling party and staff got it,” said the 48-year old head coach. “I hope going to Orlando (for the resumption of the NBA season) will be a safe environment and we can limit the amount of people who get it. I like to say that I got coronavirus and I kicked its butt.”