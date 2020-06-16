CBSN DenverWatch Now
MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – People living in Summit County woke up to a smokey morning as a wildfire continues to burn in Montezuma County. The East Canyon Fire burning near Mancos is pouring smoke into the air and has burned 2,700 acres.

East Canyon Fire (credit: Inciweb)

On Monday, the wildfire grew from 200 acres to 2,000 acres. The blaze briefly closed Highway 160 on Monday afternoon.

Evacuation and pre-evacuation orders are in place. The fire is not contained.

