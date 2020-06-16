Comments
MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – People living in Summit County woke up to a smokey morning as a wildfire continues to burn in Montezuma County. The East Canyon Fire burning near Mancos is pouring smoke into the air and has burned 2,700 acres.
On Monday, the wildfire grew from 200 acres to 2,000 acres. The blaze briefly closed Highway 160 on Monday afternoon.
Evacuation and pre-evacuation orders are in place. The fire is not contained.
