LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland, Fort Collins and Larimer County are partnering to host a free Fourth of July celebration and fireworks show at the Larimer County Ranch Events Complex. To comply with state and county public health orders, it will be a drive-in style event.
Restroom facilities will be available but there will not be food or other vendors on-site. Guests must remain either in or next to their vehicles.
Gates open for vehicle entry at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks show begins at approximately 9:15 p.m. It will be about 20 minutes long.
Learn more about the event on the City of Loveland website.