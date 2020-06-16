DENVER (CBS4) – A man was fatally stabbed Tuesday night at the National Western Complex. In a tweet, the Denver Police Department said one person is in custody.
#DPD Officers on scene at 4600 N Humboldt St on a stabbing, an adult male was transported to a local hospital and later died as a result of his injuries. An adult male is in custody and the investigation continues. This is being investigated as a homicide. pic.twitter.com/e1wgwifUqM
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 17, 2020
Officers were called to the scene around 7:20 p.m. Investigators have not said if the stabbing happened inside or outside the complex.
The National Western Complex houses an auxiliary shelter, which was created at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic for men experiencing homelessness. On Monday night, Denver City Council voted to extend their contract with the National Western Stockshow Association to July 15.
Officials said 671 men were served at the shelter Sunday night. It’s unclear if the suspect and victim of the stabbing were staying at the complex.