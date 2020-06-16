East Canyon Fire In Montezuma County Now 5% ContainedPeople living in Summit County woke up to a smokey morning as a wildfire continues to burn in Montezuma County. The East Canyon Fire burning near Mancos is pouring smoke into the air and has burned 2,700 acres.

13 minutes ago

Colorado Concert Venue Prepared To Reopen With New GuidelinesOutdoor concerts could return this summer under the next phase of Colorado's reopening plan.

16 minutes ago

Suspect In 1984 Bennet Family Murders In CourtAlex Ewing is accused of attacking and killing the Bennet family in Aurora with a hammer.

19 minutes ago

Push Underway To Replace RTD Contracted Security Guards With Mental Health ProfessionalsAs many public agencies across the country are reexamining their relationships with local police departments, one Regional Transportation District board member is calling for the transportation district to end its contracts with off-duty police and private security officers and replace them with social workers and mental health specialists.

22 minutes ago

Colorado Native Aidan Thompson Dreams Of Being Picked In The NHL DraftAidan Thompson is hoping to hear his name called in the 2020 NHL Draft.

43 minutes ago

Estes Park Police Investigating Flier Placed On Out-Of-State CarsPolice want to warn that person that tampering with private property and littering could lead to charges in court.

3 hours ago