DENVER (CBS4) – We’ve had six days in the 90s here in Denver! On Tuesday, we broke a daily record high of 95 degrees from 2017 by hitting 96 degrees. Whew! This toasty weather will come to a brief end on Thursday, when our temperatures drop to the upper 70s. What relief!
A cold front will move through Colorado on Wednesday, and behind it will be those much cooler temperatures. Unfortunately, this also means extremely high wind again on Wednesday as this front moves through. That means very high fire danger. Almost all of the southern half of the state will be under a Red Flag Warning thanks to the wind and dry conditions. Please be extra cautious as one spark can do a lot of damage.
Behind the front on Thursday, we’ll be much cooler in eastern Colorado. A nice break from the extreme heat we’ve had lately. We could see an isolated storm or two on Thursday in Denver, but Friday will bring a much better chance for those storms.