PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The man who posted a viral photo last weekend of him walking on a log in the middle of Hanging Lake, will face a judge on Tuesday but for another issue. David Lesh will appear in court for snowmobiling on Independence Pass in an area that was off-limits.
Lesh owns the clothing store Vitrika. Last Friday, the shop shared a photo of Lesh walking on a log in the middle of Hanging Lake in Glenwood Canyon.
Due to its sensitive nature, the United State Forest Service prohibits swimming or any bodily contact with the lake. It is unclear whether Lesh will face punishment, and if so, to what degree.
“Hanging Lake is a unique example within the Southern Rocky Mountains biophysiographic province of a lake formed by travertine deposition,” the National Park Service states.
That post was removed over the weekend.
On July 3, 2019, Lesh was caught riding a snowmobile on off-limits terrain on Independence Pass, the Vail Daily reports. He was charged in U.S. District Court.