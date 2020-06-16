DENVER (CBS) – The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another Colorado tradition. Independence Eve in Civic Center Park is canceled this year.
The Civic Center Conservancy and City and County of Denver made what they called the difficult decision to cancel the celebration and fireworks show because of state-wide limitations on groups.
The event draws more than 100,000 into the 12-acre urban park on July 3, the day before Independence Day.
“We’re all very disappointed that one of Denver’s favorite summer holiday traditions will not be held this year,” said Eric Lazzari, Director of the Civic Center Conservancy in a statement. “However, the health and safety of our community is of utmost importance.”
The Colorado Symphony is working on plans for a virtual celebration. The City and County of Denver is also trying to find another way to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.
“While we aren’t able to host this spectacular celebration in one of Denver’s iconic urban spaces,” said Lazzari, “we are hopeful that everyone will still find safe ways to honor our country and our community. It’s especially important for this year’s holiday that we do so.”