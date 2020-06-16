Comments
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– The Budweiser Events Center is opening its doors for a three-day blood drive. While concerts and sporting events are currently on hold at the Loveland venue, Vitalant is teaming up with the Budweiser Events Center, Anheuser-Busch, and the Colorado Eagles to host the “One Team” blood drive.
The need for donations has increased by 25% in recent weeks. Another incentive to donate, those who make a blood donation, Vitalant will automatically test it for COVID-19 antibodies.
The drive runs June 30 through July 2 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.