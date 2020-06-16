DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday is the fifth day of a six day heat wave that started last Friday. It will also be the hottest day of the six day stretch in most areas. Afternoon temperatures in Denver could break a record thanks to gusty winds.
The current record high temperature for Denver is 95 degrees last set on June 16, 2017. The forecast is for that record to be broken by at least 1 degree.
Elsewhere, triple-digit heat is expected in southeast Colorado with cities like Pueblo, La Junta, and Lamar reaching at least 100 degrees.
The combination of the intense heat, very low relative humidity, and wind gusts up to 40 mph on Tuesday is keeping the fire danger high statewide. A Red Flag Warning is effect from noon until 8 p.m. for about 75% of Colorado including the higher terrain of Jefferson County and communities such as Conifer, Evergreen, and Genesee.
A cold front set to arrive in Colorado late Wednesday will bring significantly cooler weather for Thursday and Friday. A better chance for thunderstorms producing measurable rainfall will also arrive Friday. Fewer storms and somewhat warmer weather will return for Father’s Day weekend.