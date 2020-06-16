PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – This year’s Colorado State Fair will look differently from years past as response to the coronavirus pandemic. The fair’s Board of Authority says new guidelines will be in place for livestock shows and, some food and vendor booths.
They say the carnival will be limited and some competitive exhibits will be virtual. They did not elaborate on which about which activities would be virtual.
More than 466,000 people attended last year’s event, officials say.
“The advice and recommendations from Pueblo County Health and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, including new State guidance on outdoor events, were a key part of this lengthy and careful decision making process,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg.
The grounds have been used for drive-through COVID-19 testing since April 22. Officials say the fair had to be modified before, in 1917, to serve as a training facility for the Army National Guard during World War I.
The fair, slated to start Aug. 28 and end Sept. 7, will be in Pueblo.