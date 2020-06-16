Two Deputies With The Arapahoe Sheriffs Office Helped A Man Change A Flat TireTwo deputies came to the rescue when a motorist needed help changing a tire.

39 minutes ago

Cherry Creek Mall Is Reopening With New Hours And Limited Stores And RestaurantsCherry Creek mall is reopening Wednesday with limited stores and restaurants.

43 minutes ago

A Non-Profit In Larkspur Is Looking For A Wallaby That Escaped From An Animal SanctuarySurprise the wallaby escaped from an animal sanctuary earlier this month, if seen please call the Zoology Foundation.

45 minutes ago

Jury Trials Are Suspended Until August 3rd Due To Public Health GuidelinesJury calls will be suspended until August 3rd in Colorado.

48 minutes ago

Take A Look Back At CBS4's Archive Report On Molas LakeWatch this report from the CBS4 archives about Molas Lake.

1 hour ago

Aurora Cop Arrested For DUI Crash: Officer Says Joshua Teeples Was 'One Of The Worst Booking Processes In My Career'Prosecutors say Joshua Teeples, who was fired from his job as an Aurora police officer this week, was "combative and belligerent" when he was arrested for a DUI hit-and-run back in August. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago