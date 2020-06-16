DENVER (CBS4)– The Cherry Creek Mall will reopen on Wednesday morning under reduced operating hours and an increased focus on public safety during the coronavirus pandemic. The mall will reopen June 17 with reduced hours Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Other changes include: cleaning and disinfecting the center throughout the day, and after-hours, with a focus on hightouch, high-traffic surfaces; using a stronger disinfectant when available; requiring the use of masks; using signage and decals to help customers with social distancing, offering hand sanitizer at designated stations; closing the Play Area, turning off drinking fountains, removing furniture and resetting seating areas in our common areas and food courts to allow for greater social distancing.