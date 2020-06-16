(CBS4)– Former Broncos Cornerback and recent NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey may soon add another Hall of Fame honor to his resume. The National Football Foundation announced today that Champ is on the ballot for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame.
While at Georgia, Bailey was a two-time All-SEC performer, a consensus First Team All-American and won the Bronco Nagurski award given annually to college football’s best defensive player.
Joining Champ on the ballot is former Broncos receiver Ed McCaffrey. Eddie Mac played at Stanford where he was a First Team All-American in 1990. He was a First Team All-PAC-10 receiver who led the Cardinal in receiving 3 out of his 4 years.
There are several other former Broncos players and coaches who are also on the ballot. Linebacker Al Wilson, place kicker Jason Elam, offensive lineman Dan Neil, former defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and defensive line coach Bill Kollar are part of the 78-person class.
University of Colorado Heisman Trophy winner Rashaan Salaam is one of the 3 CU Buffs who are on the ballot. Salaam is joined by fellow running back Eric Bieniemy and defensive back Chris Hudson.
Western Colorado defensive back William Campbell represents Colorado’s small colleges on the ballot. Campbell was a Two-Time First Team All-American selection while playing for the Mountaineers.
The announcement of the 2021 class will be made in early 2021 with the ceremony set December 7th in New York.