DENVER (CBS4) – An autopsy shows William DeBose shot by Denver police in May was killed by a bullet to his chest. He was also struck in the leg, the documents stated.
Debose’s family saw bodycam video from the encounter and told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger it appeared to them he was shot in the back.
After confronting Debose and a woman, later identified as his common-law wife, Debose started to run back toward the vehicle. Police say he then reached for a gun from his waistband and pointed it at an officer.
The attorney for the DeBose family, Birk Baumgartner, said from the autopsy and viewing the bodycam video it appeared that DeBose was shot from the side. He said that would contradict police statements that DeBose turned and aimed a gun directly at the police. Baumgartner says he predicts that no charges will be filed against any police officers in this case.
The Denver District Attorney says she will make a decision on possible charges against the officers and release the police bodycam video this week.
OMG, maybe the Denver DA can get another autopsy ordered, surely he was shot in the back. A decision on charges, really? There are no reasons to file charges.