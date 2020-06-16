AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The search for Aurora’s next police chief has been narrowed to four candidates, including two internal candidates and two out of state candidates, according to sources familiar with the search process. The City of Aurora has made no official announcement, but multiple sources told CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass two of the candidates are from within the department: current interim Chief Vanessa Wilson and Commander Marcus Dudley, who oversees the department’s internal affairs bureau.
The other two candidates are from Texas and Baltimore, according to personnel familiar with the process:
-Alexander Jones, Colonel and Bureau Chief, Baltimore County PD
-Avery Moore, Dallas police assistant chief
Aurora began looking for a new chief following the 2019 retirement of Nick Metz.
City council members will meet and interview the four applicants within about a week.
Whoever ultimately gets the job will make a salary of about $200,000.