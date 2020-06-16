AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora need the public’s help finding a murder suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in northwest Aurora. Octavis Demond Styles is the suspect in the shooting at the Windsor Court Apartments on March 21.
Styles is 5-foot-10, 175 pounds with multiple tattoos including distinctive ones on his neck.
Styles is known to have ties to Colorado Springs.
Anyone with information regarding this crimes or recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.