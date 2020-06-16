CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) — Prosecutors say Joshua Teeples, who was fired from his job as an Aurora police officer this week, was “combative and belligerent” when he was arrested for a DUI hit-and-run back in August. According to prosecutors, the officer who booked Teeples said “he made the booking process one of the worst booking processes in my career as an officer.”

“During the booking process Teeples repeatedly asked to be allowed to call his Aurora Police watch commander and told a Castle Rock officer that ‘rules are meant to be bent,”’ prosecutors said in a statement. “The officer who booked him said his ‘conduct was absolutely unacceptable.'”

The crash happened on Aug. 27, 2019. Castle Rock Police responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash at Plum Creek Parkway and Interstate 25. A Nissan Armada had run a red light and hit another vehicle, which was shoved into a third vehicle.

Teeples was arrested while off duty by a Castle Rock police officer, who found him through his personalized license plate,”TEEPS2.”

Officers found Teeples — and the damaged Armada — at his home. Officers smelled alcohol on his breath and noted that Teeples had slurred speech, unsteady balance and bloodshot, watery eyes. Teeples refused voluntary roadside tests and also refused a breath or blood test.

In February, Teeples pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, failure to report an accident and careless driving. Prosecutors asked for 60 days in jail.

On June 8, he was sentenced to 18 months of probation, as well as therapy, community service, court costs and fines.

“The Castle Rock Police Department gave this officer no special treatment, and neither did we,” said District Attorney George Brauchler. “Anyone who vows to uphold the law must be held to that same law. No person is above the law.”

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson announced Teeples’ termination on Monday.

