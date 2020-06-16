ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A small gesture meant the world to a man in Arapahoe County recently. It started when two sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle near East Powers and South Versailles in the Saddle Rock Ridge neighborhood.
When deputies arrived, they didn’t find a suspicious vehicle. They found a father trying to change a tire on his daughter’s car.
The sheriff’s office says the dad wasn’t too sure where to put the jack, and didn’t have the proper tools. The deputies wasted no time and helped them get back on the road.
Our deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle near E Powers and S Versailles but instead saw a citizen struggling to change a flat tire on his daughter's car. Deputies Horinga and Bulusan jumped in to help, got the car running and his daughter got home safely. #heretohelp pic.twitter.com/JMKfmVYReb
