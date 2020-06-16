CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Arapahoe County News, Arapahoe County Sheriff

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A small gesture meant the world to a man in Arapahoe County recently. It started when two sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle near East Powers and South Versailles in the Saddle Rock Ridge neighborhood.

When deputies arrived, they didn’t find a suspicious vehicle. They found a father trying to change a tire on his daughter’s car.

(credit: Arapahoe County)

The sheriff’s office says the dad wasn’t too sure where to put the jack, and didn’t have the proper tools. The deputies wasted no time and helped them get back on the road.

Comments

Leave a Reply