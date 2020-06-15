DENVER (CBS4) – Walker Stapleton, former Colorado gubernatorial candidate, and his wife Jenna, reacted to a renewed push to change the name of the Stapleton Neighborhood in Denver. The Master Community Association announced on Sunday it plans to begin the process to change the name.
The neighborhood, which sits where the old Stapleton Airport was located, was named after Benjamin Stapleton, a former mayor of Denver with ties to the Ku Klux Klan.
Jenna first posted on social media saying, “I’m surprised no one has reached out to our family for our opinion. Four of whom are in our 40s and live and work in Colorado.”
Walker later tweeted he’s disappointed a previous vote to keep the name is being overlooked, but added he’s “all in” if changing the name promotes equity, fairness and opportunity.
Disappointed only that dem process overlooked; votes cast multiple times by neighborhood residents.
BUT.. IF..changing a name brings more equity, fairnesss and oppt’y for Denverites and specifically Coloradans of Color, I’m all IN.
#COpolitics#denverpost#hewasademocrat
— Walker Stapleton (@WalkerStapleton) June 14, 2020
In August of 2019, Stapleton neighborhood residents voted majorly against renaming the community.
“Four of whom are in our 40s and live and work in Colorado.” is not a complete sentence.
Exactly. And then what is the relevance of age? Must be Stapleton Lite. I am a conservatI’ve but please take it up a notch.
Walker Stapleton seems to be taking a firm principled stand on both sides of the fence.
Really?
Another example of an HOA overreach. Be lot better to vote out the MCA